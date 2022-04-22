|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 0
St. Lucie 1, Jupiter 0
Dunedin 5, Fort Myers 2
Clearwater 8, Tampa 3
Daytona 4, Bradenton 2
|Friday's Games
Lakeland 9, Palm Beach 2
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3
Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 1
Clearwater 5, Tampa 0
Bradenton 4, Daytona 1
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
