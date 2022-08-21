All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2522.532
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2522.532
Jupiter (Miami)2125.457
Daytona (Cincinnati)1530.3339
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2917.630
Dunedin (Toronto)2818.6091
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2618.5912
Lakeland (Detroit)2322.511
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2025.444
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1729.36212½
Friday's Games

Clearwater 5, Daytona 0, 1st game

Clearwater at Daytona, ppd., 2nd game

Tampa 9, Bradenton 3

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Fort Myers 8, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 2

Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1

Saturday's Games

Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 3

Palm Beach 14, Fort Myers 2

Bradenton at Tampa, ppd.

Dunedin 6, Jupiter 5, 11 innings

Clearwater 6, Daytona 4, 1st game

Daytona 5, Clearwater 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Tampa, 2, noon

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Dunedin, noon

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

