|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|25
|.457
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|15
|30
|.333
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|28
|18
|.609
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|17
|29
|.362
|12½
|Friday's Games
Clearwater 5, Daytona 0, 1st game
Clearwater at Daytona, ppd., 2nd game
Tampa 9, Bradenton 3
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 1, 1st game
Fort Myers 8, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game
Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 2
Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 3
Palm Beach 14, Fort Myers 2
Bradenton at Tampa, ppd.
Dunedin 6, Jupiter 5, 11 innings
Clearwater 6, Daytona 4, 1st game
Daytona 5, Clearwater 4, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Tampa, 2, noon
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Dunedin, noon
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
