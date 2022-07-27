|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|8
|15
|.348
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland 6, Tampa 1, 1st game
Tampa 10, Lakeland 5, 2nd game
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 3
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 3, 1st game
Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 2, 2nd game
Clearwater 3, Bradenton 2
Daytona 3, Palm Beach 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 2
Bradenton 8, Lakeland 5
Jupiter 3, Daytona 2, susp. top of 3rd
Dunedin at Clearwater, ppd.
Tampa 7, Fort Myers 5, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin at Clearwater, Noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, Noon
Tampa at Fort Myers, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, TBD (makeup of 7/10 ppd)
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
