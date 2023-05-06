|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|19
|.240
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|9
|.640
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 1
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4
Clearwater 6, Lakeland 5
Bradenton 7, Tampa 6
Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 6, 11 innings
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
