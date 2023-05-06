All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1510.600
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1411.5601
Daytona (Cincinnati)916.3606
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)619.2409
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)196.760
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)169.6403
Dunedin (Toronto)1312.5206
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1312.5206
Lakeland (Detroit)1114.4408
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)916.36010
Friday's Games

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 1

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4

Clearwater 6, Lakeland 5

Bradenton 7, Tampa 6

Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 6, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

