All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2613.667
Jupiter (Miami)2118.5385
Daytona (Cincinnati)1623.41010
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1425.35912
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2513.658
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2117.5534
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1920.487
Lakeland (Detroit)1721.4478
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1721.4478
Dunedin (Toronto)1722.436
Saturday's Games

Palm Beach 7, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2, 1st game

Jupiter at Lakeland, susp.

St. Lucie at Tampa, susp.

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4

Dundein at Daytona, ppd. to May 22

Sunday's Games

Tampa 6, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Tampa 5, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5

Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 6

Jupiter 13, Lakeland 7, 1st game

Jupiter 3, Lakeland 0, 2nd game

Dundein 7, Daytona 2, 1st game

Dundein 5, Daytona 2, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

