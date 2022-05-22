|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|18
|.538
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|16
|23
|.410
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|25
|.359
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach 7, Bradenton 3, 1st game
Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game
Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2, 1st game
Jupiter at Lakeland, susp.
St. Lucie at Tampa, susp.
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4
Dundein at Daytona, ppd. to May 22
|Sunday's Games
Tampa 6, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Tampa 5, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 5
Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 6
Jupiter 13, Lakeland 7, 1st game
Jupiter 3, Lakeland 0, 2nd game
Dundein 7, Daytona 2, 1st game
Dundein 5, Daytona 2, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
