|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|17
|.320
|6½
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 3
Fort Myers 9, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 2, Dunedin
Tampa 9, Bradenton 3
Jupiter 7, Daytona 6
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 3 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Clearwater at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Bradenton, noon
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
