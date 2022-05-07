All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)187.720
Jupiter (Miami)1312.5205
Daytona (Cincinnati)1114.4407
Palm Beach (St. Louis)916.3609
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)139.591
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1210.5451
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1311.5421
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1312.520
Lakeland (Detroit)1113.4583
Dunedin (Toronto)817.320
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 3

Fort Myers 9, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 2, Dunedin

Tampa 9, Bradenton 3

Jupiter 7, Daytona 6

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 3 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Clearwater at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Bradenton, noon

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you