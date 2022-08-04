All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1913.594
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1515.5312
Jupiter (Miami)1615.516
Daytona (Cincinnati)921.3009
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2011.645
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2012.625½
Dunedin (Toronto)1812.600
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1317.433
Lakeland (Detroit)1217.4146
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1122.33310
Wednesday's Games

Tampa 6, Clearwater 2, 1st game

Clearwater 6 Tampa 5, 9 innings, 2nd game

Dunedin 3, Lakeland 1, 1st game

Dunedin at Lakeland, ppd., 2nd game

St. Lucie 5, Daytona 1

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 4

Fort Myers 3, Bradenton 2

Thursday's Games

Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you