|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|15
|.531
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|21
|.300
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|17
|.433
|6½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|11
|22
|.333
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa 6, Clearwater 2, 1st game
Clearwater 6 Tampa 5, 9 innings, 2nd game
Dunedin 3, Lakeland 1, 1st game
Dunedin at Lakeland, ppd., 2nd game
St. Lucie 5, Daytona 1
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 4
Fort Myers 3, Bradenton 2
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.