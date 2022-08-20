|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|24
|.467
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|29
|.326
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|18
|.600
|1½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|16
|29
|.356
|12½
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, susp.
Tampa 6, Bradenton 5, 10 innings
Lakeland 7, St. Lucie 2
Dunedin 7, Jupiter 2
Clearwater at Daytona, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Clearwater 5, Daytona 0, 1st game
Clearwater at Daytona, ppd., 2nd game
Tampa 9, Bradenton 3
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 1, 1st game
Fort Myers 8, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game
Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 2
Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 2, TBD
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Dunedin, noon
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
