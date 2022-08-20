All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2521.543
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2422.5221
Jupiter (Miami)2124.467
Daytona (Cincinnati)1429.326
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2917.630
Dunedin (Toronto)2718.600
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2618.5912
Lakeland (Detroit)2222.5006
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2024.4558
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1629.35612½
Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, susp.

Tampa 6, Bradenton 5, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, St. Lucie 2

Dunedin 7, Jupiter 2

Clearwater at Daytona, ppd.

Friday's Games

Clearwater 5, Daytona 0, 1st game

Clearwater at Daytona, ppd., 2nd game

Tampa 9, Bradenton 3

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 1, 1st game

Fort Myers 8, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 2

Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 2, TBD

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Dunedin, noon

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

