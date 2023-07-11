All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)87.533
Jupiter (Miami)77.500½
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)311.214
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)312.2005
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)114.733
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)105.6671
Lakeland (Detroit)105.6671
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)96.6002
Fort Myers (Minnesota)78.4674
Dunedin (Toronto)69.4005
Sunday's Games

Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 2, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Fort Myers 6, 8 innings, 2nd game

Clearwater 7, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 2

Bradenton 4, Daytona 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

