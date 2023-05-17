All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2113.618
Jupiter (Miami)1915.5592
Daytona (Cincinnati)1420.4127
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)826.23513
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)259.735
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2014.5885
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2014.5885
Dunedin (Toronto)1816.5297
Lakeland (Detroit)1321.38212
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1222.35313
Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 6

Jupiter 2, Daytona 1

Fort Myers 6, Lakeland 5

Tampa 12, Dunedin 7

Clearwater 12, Bradenton 10

Wednesday's Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you