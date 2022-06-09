All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3517.673
Jupiter (Miami)2724.529
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2130.41213½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2032.38515
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3517.673
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2824.5387
Lakeland (Detroit)2627.491
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2330.43412½
Dunedin (Toronto)2330.43412½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2330.43412½
Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 6

Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.

Lakeland 4, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2

Daytona 5, Fort Myers 2

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 7 Tampa 0, 1st game

Tampa 13, Palm Beach 3, 2nd game

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4, 10 innings

Lakeland 11, Dunedin 3

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2

Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.



