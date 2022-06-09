|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|27
|24
|.529
|7½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|21
|30
|.412
|13½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|20
|32
|.385
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|28
|24
|.538
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|27
|.491
|9½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 6
Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.
Lakeland 4, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2
Daytona 5, Fort Myers 2
|Wednesday's Games
Palm Beach 7 Tampa 0, 1st game
Tampa 13, Palm Beach 3, 2nd game
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4, 10 innings
Lakeland 11, Dunedin 3
Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2
Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
