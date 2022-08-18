All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2519.568
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2420.5451
Jupiter (Miami)2122.488
Daytona (Cincinnati)1428.33310
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2915.659
Dunedin (Toronto)2518.581
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2418.5714
Lakeland (Detroit)2022.4768
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1824.42910
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1529.34114
Wednesday's Games

Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 5, 11 innings

Bradenton 7, Tampa 3

Lakeland 4, St. Lucie 3

Dunedin 7, Jupiter 6, 10 innings

Daytona 8, Clearwater 0

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

