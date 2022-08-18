|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|28
|.333
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|25
|18
|.581
|3½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|18
|.571
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|18
|24
|.429
|10
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|15
|29
|.341
|14
|Wednesday's Games
Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 5, 11 innings
Bradenton 7, Tampa 3
Lakeland 4, St. Lucie 3
Dunedin 7, Jupiter 6, 10 innings
Daytona 8, Clearwater 0
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.