|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Lucie 7, Lakeland 4
Bradenton at Jupiter, ppd. to May 14
Tampa 3, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 9, Daytona 8, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton at Jupiter, 2, 3:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Jupiter, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Daytona at Clearwater, noon
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m., 1st Game
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp)
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
