All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2110.677
Jupiter (Miami)1713.567
Daytona (Cincinnati)1318.4198
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1120.35510
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1810.643
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1612.5712
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1515.5004
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1416.4675
Lakeland (Detroit)1317.4336
Dunedin (Toronto)1219.387
Friday's Games

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

St. Lucie 7, Lakeland 4

Bradenton at Jupiter, ppd. to May 14

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 9, Daytona 8, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Bradenton at Jupiter, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Jupiter, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Daytona at Clearwater, noon

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m., 1st Game

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp)

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

