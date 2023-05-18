|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|27
|.229
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|21
|15
|.583
|6
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|20
|16
|.556
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|20
|16
|.556
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|24
|.333
|15
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater 5, Bradenton 4
Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 4
Jupiter 5, Daytona 2
Lakeland 7, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 9, Tampa 4
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, susp.
Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.
Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 1
Dunedin 4, Tampa 3
Clearwater 10, Bradenton 3
|Friday's Games
Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Jupiter, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.