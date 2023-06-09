|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|30
|24
|.556
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|32
|.407
|10
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|35
|.340
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|14
|.736
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|28
|26
|.519
|11½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|28
|26
|.519
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|27
|.500
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|30
|.444
|15½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|21
|33
|.389
|18½
|Thursday's Games
Daytona 7, St. Lucie 5, 1st game
St. Lucie 3, Daytona 0, 2nd game
Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 6, 10 innings
Tampa 11, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 14, Bradenton 3
Clearwater 2, Fort Myers 0
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
