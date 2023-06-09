All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3222.593
Jupiter (Miami)3024.5562
Daytona (Cincinnati)2232.40710
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1835.34013½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3914.736
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2826.51911½
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2826.51911½
Dunedin (Toronto)2727.50012½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2430.44415½
Lakeland (Detroit)2133.38918½
Thursday's Games

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 5, 1st game

St. Lucie 3, Daytona 0, 2nd game

Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 6, 10 innings

Tampa 11, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 14, Bradenton 3

Clearwater 2, Fort Myers 0

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

