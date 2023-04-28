All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)108.556
Palm Beach (St. Louis)99.5001
Daytona (Cincinnati)711.3493
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)513.2785
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)126.667
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)117.6111
Fort Myers (Minnesota)108.5562
Lakeland (Detroit)108.5562
Dunedin (Toronto)99.5003
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)711.3895
Thursday's Games

Tampa 12, Jupiter 2

Clearwater 7, St. Lucie 6

Lakeland 10, Palm Beach 8

Dunedin 9, Bredenton 5

Fort Myers 5, Daytona 1

Friday's Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 11 a.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Bredenton at Dunedin, noon

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 5 p.m.

