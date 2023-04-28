|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|11
|.349
|3
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Thursday's Games
Tampa 12, Jupiter 2
Clearwater 7, St. Lucie 6
Lakeland 10, Palm Beach 8
Dunedin 9, Bredenton 5
Fort Myers 5, Daytona 1
|Friday's Games
Tampa at Jupiter, 11 a.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at Jupiter, noon
Bredenton at Dunedin, noon
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 5 p.m.
