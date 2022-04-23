All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)85.615
Jupiter (Miami)76.5381
Daytona (Cincinnati)67.4622
Palm Beach (St. Louis)58.3853
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)94.692
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)85.6151
Lakeland (Detroit)67.4623
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)67.4623
Clearwater (Philadelphia)58.3854
Dunedin (Toronto)58.3854
Friday's Games

Lakeland 9, Palm Beach 2

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3

Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 1

Clearwater 5, Tampa 0

Bradenton 4, Daytona 1

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you