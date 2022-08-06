|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|22
|.313
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 8, Daytona 7
Jupiter 10, Palm Beach 5
Clearwater 1, Tampa 0
Lakeland 7, Dunedin 4
Bradenton 4, Fort Myers 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Clearwater at Tampa, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
