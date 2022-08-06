All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2014.588
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1816.5292
Jupiter (Miami)1716.515
Daytona (Cincinnati)1022.3139
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2012.625
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2113.618
Dunedin (Toronto)1914.576
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1418.4386
Lakeland (Detroit)1418.4386
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1222.3539
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 8, Daytona 7

Jupiter 10, Palm Beach 5

Clearwater 1, Tampa 0

Lakeland 7, Dunedin 4

Bradenton 4, Fort Myers 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you