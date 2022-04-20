|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 1
Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 2
Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 2, Tampa 1
Daytona 3, Bradenton 0
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
