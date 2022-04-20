All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)73.700
Jupiter (Miami)55.5002
Palm Beach (St. Louis)55.5002
Daytona (Cincinnati)46.4003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)82.800
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)73.7001
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)64.6002
Dunedin (Toronto)37.3005
Lakeland (Detroit)37.3005
Clearwater (Philadelphia)28.2006
Tuesday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 1

Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 2

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 2, Tampa 1

Daytona 3, Bradenton 0

Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

