All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1411.560
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1312.5201
Jupiter (Miami)1212.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)815.3485
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)157.682
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)169.640½
Dunedin (Toronto)1112.478
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1012.4555
Lakeland (Detroit)1013.435
Clearwater (Philadelphia)915.3757
Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 8, Palm Beach 2

Bradenton 8, Lakeland 5

Jupiter 3, Daytona 2, susp. top of 3rd

Dunedin at Clearwater, ppd.

Tampa 7, Fort Myers 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Dunedin at Clearwater, Noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, Noon

Tampa at Fort Myers, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, TBD (makeup of 7/10 ppd)

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dunedin at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you