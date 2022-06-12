All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3719.661
Jupiter (Miami)2926.527
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2431.43612½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2432.42913
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3521.625
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2927.5186
Lakeland (Detroit)2829.491
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2631.456
Dunedin (Toronto)2532.43910½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2433.42111½
Saturday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 2

Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.

Dunedin 8, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 2, Bradenton 0

Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2, 1st game

Palm Beach 2, Tampa 1, 2nd game

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4

Lakeland 4, Dunedin 2

Bradenton 6, Clearwater 1

Daytona 11, Fort Myers 4, 1st game

Daytona 3, Fort Myers 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

