|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|29
|26
|.527
|7½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|31
|.436
|12½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|24
|32
|.429
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|29
|27
|.518
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|29
|.491
|7½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|26
|31
|.456
|9½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|25
|32
|.439
|10½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|33
|.421
|11½
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 2
Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.
Dunedin 8, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 2, Bradenton 0
Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2, 1st game
Palm Beach 2, Tampa 1, 2nd game
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4
Lakeland 4, Dunedin 2
Bradenton 6, Clearwater 1
Daytona 11, Fort Myers 4, 1st game
Daytona 3, Fort Myers 1, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
