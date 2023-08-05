|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|15
|17
|.469
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|15
|19
|.441
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|19
|.406
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|23
|.324
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|17
|.500
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach 9, Jupiter 1
Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 0
Clearwater 7, Lakeland 6
Bradenton 6, Tampa 3
St. Lucie 8, Daytona 2
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Lakeland at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at Bradenton, noon
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
