All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1517.469
Jupiter (Miami)1519.4411
Daytona (Cincinnati)1319.4062
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1123.3245
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2311.676
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2311.676
Lakeland (Detroit)2311.676
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1717.5006
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1519.4418
Dunedin (Toronto)1321.38210
Friday's Games

Palm Beach 9, Jupiter 1

Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 0

Clearwater 7, Lakeland 6

Bradenton 6, Tampa 3

St. Lucie 8, Daytona 2

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Lakeland at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at Bradenton, noon

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

