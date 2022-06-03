|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|26
|21
|.553
|5½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|29
|.396
|13
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|24
|23
|.511
|8
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|25
|.479
|9½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 10, Daytona 4
Lakeland 9, Bradenton 4
Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3
Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 10 innings
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Jupiter at Palm Beach, ppd., 2nd game
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.