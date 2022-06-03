All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3216.667
Jupiter (Miami)2621.553
Daytona (Cincinnati)1929.39613
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1829.38313½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3215.681
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2423.5118
Lakeland (Detroit)2325.479
Dunedin (Toronto)2226.45810½
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2127.43811½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2127.43811½
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 10, Daytona 4

Lakeland 9, Bradenton 4

Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3

Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 10 innings

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Jupiter at Palm Beach, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you