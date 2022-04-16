|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|Friday's Games
Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 5
Dunedin 6, Tampa 3
Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3
Bradenton 3, Lakeland 1
Fort Myers 12, Jupiter 0
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Tampa, noon.
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.