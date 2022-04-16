All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)52.714
Palm Beach (St. Louis)43.5711
Daytona (Cincinnati)25.2863
Jupiter (Miami)25.2863
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)701.000
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)52.7142
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)43.5713
Dunedin (Toronto)34.4294
Lakeland (Detroit)25.2865
Clearwater (Philadelphia)16.1436
Friday's Games

Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 5

Dunedin 6, Tampa 3

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3

Bradenton 3, Lakeland 1

Fort Myers 12, Jupiter 0

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, noon.

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

