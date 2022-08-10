|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|25
|.286
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|12
|25
|.324
|11
|Tuesday's Games
Fort Myers 3, Jupiter 0
Dunedin 9, Tampa 1
St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2
Palm Beach 6, Bredenton 4
Lakeland 12, Daytona 1
|Wednesday's Games
Palm Beach at Bredenton, Noon
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bredenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
