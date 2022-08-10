All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2314.622
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2116.5682
Jupiter (Miami)1719.472
Daytona (Cincinnati)1025.28612
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2213.629
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2314.622
Dunedin (Toronto)2016.556
Lakeland (Detroit)1718.4865
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1520.4297
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1225.32411
Tuesday's Games

Fort Myers 3, Jupiter 0

Dunedin 9, Tampa 1

St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2

Palm Beach 6, Bredenton 4

Lakeland 12, Daytona 1

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach at Bredenton, Noon

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bredenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

