All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)147.667
Jupiter (Miami)1110.5243
Daytona (Cincinnati)912.4295
Palm Beach (St. Louis)912.4295
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)138.619
Fort Myers (Minnesota)117.611½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)99.500
Lakeland (Detroit)911.450
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)911.450
Dunedin (Toronto)714.3336
Sunday's Games

Tampa 3, Lakeland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Lakeland 3, Tampa 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jupiter 1, Palm Beach 0

Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4

St. Lucie 9, Daytona 2

Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 4, suspended in the 11th

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

