|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|Sunday's Games
Tampa 3, Lakeland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Lakeland 3, Tampa 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Jupiter 1, Palm Beach 0
Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4
St. Lucie 9, Daytona 2
Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 4, suspended in the 11th
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
