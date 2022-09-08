|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|29
|.517
|4½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|36
|.410
|11
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|23
|38
|.377
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|26
|.567
|2
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|39
|.361
|14½
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland 7, Jupiter 0
Bradenton 4, Clearwater 0
Palm Beach 6, Dunedin 3, 11 innings
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd.
Daytona 9, Tampa 8, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
