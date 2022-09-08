All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3625.590
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3129.517
Jupiter (Miami)2536.41011
Daytona (Cincinnati)2338.37713
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3624.600
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3626.5811
Lakeland (Detroit)3426.5672
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3426.5672
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2634.43310
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2239.36114½
Wednesday's Games

Lakeland 7, Jupiter 0

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 0

Palm Beach 6, Dunedin 3, 11 innings

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd.

Daytona 9, Tampa 8, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

