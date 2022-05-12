All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1910.655
Jupiter (Miami)1613.5523
Daytona (Cincinnati)1316.4486
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1118.3798
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1610.615
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1412.5382
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1514.517
Lakeland (Detroit)1315.4644
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1315.4644
Dunedin (Toronto)1118.379
Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie 3, Lakeland 1

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1

Dunedin 7, Tampa 4

Clearwater 8, Daytona 4

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 0

Thursday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

