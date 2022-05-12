|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|11
|18
|.379
|6½
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie 3, Lakeland 1
Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1
Dunedin 7, Tampa 4
Clearwater 8, Daytona 4
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 0
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
