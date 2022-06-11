All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3618.667
Jupiter (Miami)2825.528
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2231.41513½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2232.40714
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3519.648
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2826.5197
Lakeland (Detroit)2728.491
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2530.45510½
Dunedin (Toronto)2431.43611½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2431.43611½
Friday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 2

Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 7, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 8, Clearwater 1

Daytona 6, Fort Myers 1

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Tampa, noon

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Lakeland at Dunedin, noon

Clearwater at Bradenton, noon

Fort Myers at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

