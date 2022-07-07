All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)92.818
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)56.4554
Daytona (Cincinnati)47.3645
Jupiter (Miami)47.3645
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)73.700
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)73.700
Lakeland (Detroit)64.6001
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)65.545
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)26.2504
Clearwater (Philadelphia)29.182
Wednesday's Games

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 2

Palm Beach 6, Jupiter 4

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 0

Daytona 3, St. Lucie 2

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

