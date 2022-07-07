|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 2
Palm Beach 6, Jupiter 4
Dunedin 7, Clearwater 0
Daytona 3, St. Lucie 2
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
