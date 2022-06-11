|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|28
|26
|.519
|8½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|22
|31
|.415
|14
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|32
|.407
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 2
Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2
Lakeland 7, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 8, Clearwater 1
Daytona 6, Fort Myers 1
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 2
Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.
Dunedin 8, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 2, Bradenton 0
Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Tampa, noon
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Lakeland at Dunedin, noon
Clearwater at Bradenton, noon
Fort Myers at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
