All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3718.673
Jupiter (Miami)2826.519
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2231.41514
Daytona (Cincinnati)2232.40714½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3519.648
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2926.527
Lakeland (Detroit)2729.4829
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2531.44611
Dunedin (Toronto)2531.44611
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2431.43611½
Friday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 2

Palm Beach 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 7, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 8, Clearwater 1

Daytona 6, Fort Myers 1

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 2

Palm Beach at Tampa, ppd.

Dunedin 8, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 2, Bradenton 0

Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Tampa, noon

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Lakeland at Dunedin, noon

Clearwater at Bradenton, noon

Fort Myers at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

