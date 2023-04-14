|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 1
Fort Myers 10, Clearwater 6
Tampa 3, Dunedin 2
Lakeland 6, Bradenton 3
Palm Beach 6, Daytona 4
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 4 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 3 p.m.
