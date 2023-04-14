All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)51.833
Jupiter (Miami)32.600
Palm Beach (St. Louis)24.3333
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)14.200
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)42.667
Lakeland (Detroit)42.667
Dunedin (Toronto)33.5001
Fort Myers (Minnesota)33.5001
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)24.3332
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)24.3332
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 1

Fort Myers 10, Clearwater 6

Tampa 3, Dunedin 2

Lakeland 6, Bradenton 3

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 4

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 2, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 3 p.m.

