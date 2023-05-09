All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1611.593
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1611.593
Daytona (Cincinnati)918.3337
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)720.2599
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)216.778
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1611.5935
Dunedin (Toronto)1512.5566
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1314.4818
Lakeland (Detroit)1116.40710
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1116.40710
Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 2

Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 8, Lakeland 7

Tampa 10, Bradenton 7

St. Lucie 3, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater at Dunedin, 11 a.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you