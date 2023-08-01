All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1417.452
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1316.448
Daytona (Cincinnati)1217.4141
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)922.2905
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)229.710
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2110.6771
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2110.6771
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1615.5166
Dunedin (Toronto)1318.4199
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1219.38710
Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 2

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 1

Tampa 8, Dunedin 3

Bradenton 7, St. Lucie 1

Lakeland 7, Daytona 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 3

Dunedin 4, Fort Myers 3

Lakeland 5, Clearwater 4

Tampa 15, Bradenton 6

Daytona 11, St. Lucie 2

Wednesday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you