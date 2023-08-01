|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|14
|17
|.452
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|13
|16
|.448
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|17
|.414
|1
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|22
|.290
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|21
|10
|.677
|1
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|10
|.677
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 2
Clearwater 3, Jupiter 1
Tampa 8, Dunedin 3
Bradenton 7, St. Lucie 1
Lakeland 7, Daytona 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 3
Dunedin 4, Fort Myers 3
Lakeland 5, Clearwater 4
Tampa 15, Bradenton 6
Daytona 11, St. Lucie 2
|Wednesday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
