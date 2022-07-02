All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)62.750
Jupiter (Miami)44.5002
Daytona (Cincinnati)35.3753
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)35.3753
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)62.750
Lakeland (Detroit)52.714½
Dunedin (Toronto)53.6251
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)35.3753
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)25.286
Clearwater (Philadelphia)26.2504
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 3

Bradenton 5, Tampa 3

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 2

Lakeland 3, Clearwater 0

Dunedin 8 Fort Myers 5

Saturday's Games

Daytona 5, Palm Beach 4

Jupiter 8, St. Lucie 6

Tampa 3, Bradenton 2

Lakeland 7, Clearwater 6

Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 1

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bradenton at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

