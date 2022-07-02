|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Jupiter 3
Bradenton 5, Tampa 3
Palm Beach 4, Daytona 2
Lakeland 3, Clearwater 0
Dunedin 8 Fort Myers 5
|Saturday's Games
Daytona 5, Palm Beach 4
Jupiter 8, St. Lucie 6
Tampa 3, Bradenton 2
Lakeland 7, Clearwater 6
Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 1
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Bradenton at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.