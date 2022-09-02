All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3323.589
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2927.5184
Jupiter (Miami)2432.4299
Daytona (Cincinnati)1936.34513½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3421.618
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3522.614
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3222.593
Lakeland (Detroit)2826.519
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2234.39312½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2134.38213
Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, ppd.

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 5

Dunedin at Tampa, susp.

Palm Beach 5, Daytona 3

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 7

Friday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, noon

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you