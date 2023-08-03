All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1518.455
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1417.452
Daytona (Cincinnati)1318.4191
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1023.3035
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)2310.697
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2211.6671
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2211.6671
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1716.5156
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1419.4249
Dunedin (Toronto)1320.39410
Wednesday's Games

Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 1

Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 2

Lakeland 10, Clearwater 6

Bradenton 3, Tampa 2

Daytona 6, St. Lucie 1

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 1

Fort Myers 11, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 5, Lakeland 4

Tampa 7, Bradenton 4

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3

Friday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

