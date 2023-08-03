|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|15
|18
|.455
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|17
|.452
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|18
|.419
|1
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|23
|.303
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|22
|11
|.667
|1
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|11
|.667
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 1
Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 2
Lakeland 10, Clearwater 6
Bradenton 3, Tampa 2
Daytona 6, St. Lucie 1
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach 8, Jupiter 1
Fort Myers 11, Dunedin 1
Clearwater 5, Lakeland 4
Tampa 7, Bradenton 4
St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
