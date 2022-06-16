All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3919.672
Jupiter (Miami)3126.544
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2631.45612½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2433.42114½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3721.638
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2929.5008
Lakeland (Detroit)2929.5008
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2633.44111½
Dunedin (Toronto)2534.42412½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2435.40713½
Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 8, Tampa 7

Daytona 1, Lakeland 0, susp. top of 2nd

Jupiter 3, Dunedin 1

Palm Beach 4, Clearwater 1

Fort Myers 2, Bradenton 1, susp. top of 4th

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 5, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 5, Tampa 1

Lakeland 5, Daytona 1

Jupiter 5, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 5, Bradenton 4, 1st game

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

