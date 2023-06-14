All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3424.586
Jupiter (Miami)3127.5343
Daytona (Cincinnati)2533.4319
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2037.35113½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)4116.719
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3127.53410½
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3028.51711½
Dunedin (Toronto)2929.50012½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2632.44815½
Lakeland (Detroit)2236.37919½
Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 2

Dunedin 9, Lakeland 3

Clearwater 10, Tampa 4

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 3

Daytona 5, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa at Clearwater, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

