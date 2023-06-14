|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|31
|27
|.534
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|25
|33
|.431
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|37
|.351
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|31
|27
|.534
|10½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|30
|28
|.517
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|29
|29
|.500
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|32
|.448
|15½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|36
|.379
|19½
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 2
Dunedin 9, Lakeland 3
Clearwater 10, Tampa 4
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 3
Daytona 5, Jupiter 4, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa at Clearwater, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
