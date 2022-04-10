All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)201.000
Jupiter (Miami)21.667½
Palm Beach (St. Louis)11.5001
Daytona (Cincinnati)02.0002
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)301.000
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)21.6671
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)21.6671
Dunedin (Toronto)12.3332
Lakeland (Detroit)12.3332
Clearwater (Philadelphia)03.0003
Saturday's Games

Bradenton 12, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 6, Palm Beach 4

Lakeland 5, Tampa 1

Fort Myers 4, Clearwater 2

St. Lucie 7, Daytona 2

Sunday's Games

Bradenton 13, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 3

Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 9, Lakeland 5

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

