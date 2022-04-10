|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton 12, Dunedin 4
Jupiter 6, Palm Beach 4
Lakeland 5, Tampa 1
Fort Myers 4, Clearwater 2
St. Lucie 7, Daytona 2
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton 13, Dunedin 4
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 3
Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 2
Tampa 9, Lakeland 5
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
