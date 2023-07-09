|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|11
|.214
|4½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, ppd.
Clearwater 5, Palm Beach 4
Lakeland 9, St. Lucie 8
Tampa 9, Dunedin 5
Daytona 4, Bradenton 3
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 2, 1st game
Jupiter 7, Fort Myers 6, 8 innings, 2nd game
Clearwater 7, Palm Beach 2
Tampa 6, Dunedin 1
Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 2
Bradenton 4, Daytona 2
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
