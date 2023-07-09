All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)87.533
Jupiter (Miami)77.500½
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)311.214
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)312.2005
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)114.733
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)105.6671
Lakeland (Detroit)105.6671
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)96.6002
Fort Myers (Minnesota)78.4674
Dunedin (Toronto)69.4005
Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, ppd.

Clearwater 5, Palm Beach 4

Lakeland 9, St. Lucie 8

Tampa 9, Dunedin 5

Daytona 4, Bradenton 3

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 2, 1st game

Jupiter 7, Fort Myers 6, 8 innings, 2nd game

Clearwater 7, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 2

Bradenton 4, Daytona 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

