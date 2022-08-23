All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2622.542
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2622.542
Jupiter (Miami)2126.447
Daytona (Cincinnati)1531.32610
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3018.625
Dunedin (Toronto)2918.617½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2719.5872
Lakeland (Detroit)2323.5006
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2026.4359
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1830.37512
Sunday's Games

Tampa 7, Bradenton 4, 1st game

Bradenton 3, Tampa 2, 2nd game

Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 6, Jupiter 5

St. Lucie 8, Lakeland 4

Clearwater 9, Daytona 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, TBD (makeup of 6/25 game)

Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

