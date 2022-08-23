|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|26
|.447
|4½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|15
|31
|.326
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|29
|18
|.617
|½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|20
|26
|.435
|9
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|18
|30
|.375
|12
|Sunday's Games
Tampa 7, Bradenton 4, 1st game
Bradenton 3, Tampa 2, 2nd game
Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 6, Jupiter 5
St. Lucie 8, Lakeland 4
Clearwater 9, Daytona 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, TBD (makeup of 6/25 game)
Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 5 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
