All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)139.591
Jupiter (Miami)1111.5002
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1111.5002
Daytona (Cincinnati)714.333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)136.684
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)148.636½
Dunedin (Toronto)1110.5243
Lakeland (Detroit)911.450
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)811.4215
Clearwater (Philadelphia)814.364
Friday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 9, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 7, Bradenton 6, 7 innings

Palm Beach 9, Daytona 5

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 5 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, TBD. (make-up 7/3 ppd.)

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you