|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Friday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 9, St. Lucie 0
Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 7, Bradenton 6, 7 innings
Palm Beach 9, Daytona 5
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 5 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, TBD. (make-up 7/3 ppd.)
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Bradenton at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
