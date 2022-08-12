|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|18
|.538
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|19
|.500
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|26
|.297
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|25
|14
|.622
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|14
|.627
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|22
|.405
|9
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|25
|.359
|11
|Thursday's Games
Jupiter 10, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 8, Tampa 6
Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 5, 11 innings
Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 4
Lakeland 4, Daytona 2
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
