All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2316.590
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2118.5382
Jupiter (Miami)1919.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)1126.29711
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2514.622
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2314.6271
Dunedin (Toronto)2117.553
Lakeland (Detroit)1819.4866
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1522.4059
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1425.35911
Thursday's Games

Jupiter 10, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 8, Tampa 6

Clearwater 6, St. Lucie 5, 11 innings

Bradenton 6, Palm Beach 4

Lakeland 4, Daytona 2

Friday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you