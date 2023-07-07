All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)75.583
Jupiter (Miami)65.545½
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)38.273
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)39.2504
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)84.667
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)84.667
Lakeland (Detroit)75.5831
Dunedin (Toronto)66.5002
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)66.5002
Fort Myers (Minnesota)57.4173
Thursday's Games

Lakeland 4, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Lakeland 13, St. Lucie 6, 2nd game

Jupiter 4, Fort Myers 1

Clearwater 4, Palm Beach 1

Tampa 5, Dunedin 4

Bradenton 4, Daytona 2

Friday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 11 a.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon

Tampa at Dunedin, Noon

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 5 p.m.

