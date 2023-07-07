|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Thursday's Games
Lakeland 4, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Lakeland 13, St. Lucie 6, 2nd game
Jupiter 4, Fort Myers 1
Clearwater 4, Palm Beach 1
Tampa 5, Dunedin 4
Bradenton 4, Daytona 2
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 11 a.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon
Tampa at Dunedin, Noon
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 5 p.m.
