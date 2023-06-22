All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3728.569
Jupiter (Miami)3531.530
Daytona (Cincinnati)2936.4468
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2441.36913
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)4421.677
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3530.5389
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3432.51510½
Dunedin (Toronto)3234.48512½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3135.47013½
Lakeland (Detroit)2639.40018
Wednesday's Games

Dunedin 11, Clearwater 5

Jupiter 3, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Jupiter 17, St. Lucie 0, 2nd game

Bradenton at Lakeland, canc.

Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.

Palm Beach 5, Daytona 4

Thursday's Games

Lakeland 13, Bradenton 4

Fort Myers 2, Tampa 0, 1st game

Fort Myers 7, Tampa 6, 9 innings, 2nd game

St. Lucie 2, Jupiter 1

Clearwater 1, Dunedin 0

Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

