All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)96.600
Jupiter (Miami)87.5331
Daytona (Cincinnati)78.4672
Palm Beach (St. Louis)69.4003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)105.667
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)96.6001
Clearwater (Philadelphia)78.4673
Lakeland (Detroit)78.4673
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)69.4004
Dunedin (Toronto)69.4004
Sunday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3

Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 1

Clearwater 5, Tampa 0

Lakeland 9, Palm Beach 2

Bradenton 4 Daytona 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

