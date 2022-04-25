|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3
Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 1
Clearwater 5, Tampa 0
Lakeland 9, Palm Beach 2
Bradenton 4 Daytona 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
