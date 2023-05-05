|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|18
|.250
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 18, Jupiter 4
Daytona 8, Palm Beach 0
Clearwater 3, Lakeland 2, 10 innings
Bradenton 7, Tampa 6
Dunedin 6, Fort Myers 5
|Friday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 5:05 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
