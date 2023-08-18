All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2222.500
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2122.488½
Daytona (Cincinnati)1924.442
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1331.2959
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2916.644
Lakeland (Detroit)2916.644
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2817.6221
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2322.5116
Dunedin (Toronto)1926.42210
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1926.42210
Thursday's Games

Palm Beach 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game

Palm Beach 6, Fort Myers 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Lakeland 6, Bradenton 2, 1st game

Bradenton 4, Lakeland 3, 2nd game

Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4, 11 innings

Tampa 10, Daytona 1

Friday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you