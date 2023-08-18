|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|21
|22
|.488
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|24
|.442
|2½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|31
|.295
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|28
|17
|.622
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|22
|.511
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|19
|26
|.422
|10
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|19
|26
|.422
|10
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach 6, Fort Myers 5, 1st game
Palm Beach 6, Fort Myers 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Lakeland 6, Bradenton 2, 1st game
Bradenton 4, Lakeland 3, 2nd game
Jupiter at St. Lucie, ppd.
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4, 11 innings
Tampa 10, Daytona 1
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.