East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2013.606
Jupiter (Miami)1815.5452
Daytona (Cincinnati)1419.4246
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)825.24212
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)249.727
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2013.6064
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1914.5765
Dunedin (Toronto)1815.5456
Lakeland (Detroit)1320.39411
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1122.33313
Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 10, Jupiter 8

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 3

Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, No-Hitter

Bradenton 8, Lakeland 3

Daytona 2, St. Lucie 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

