|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|25
|.242
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|18
|15
|.545
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|20
|.394
|11
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|22
|.333
|13
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 10, Jupiter 8
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 3
Fort Myers 3, Tampa 0, No-Hitter
Bradenton 8, Lakeland 3
Daytona 2, St. Lucie 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
